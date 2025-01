2025-01-04 21:00:02 - From: Al monitor

The Islamist takeover of Syria has left Egypt apprehensive and cautiously calibrating future ties, years after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi came to power by toppling the Muslim Brotherhood.

Egypt backed president Bashar al-Assad until the eleventh hour, and with the Islamists of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) now in control in Syria, it worries what impact the change might have.