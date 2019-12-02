Home › Baghdad Post › Iraqis Continue Protests, Call for Resignation of All Top Officials

2019/12/02 | 18:20







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Protests continue in Iraq with rising casualties while people are calling for the resignation of all top officials in the country after Adil Abdul Mahdi stepped down from premiership over the weekend.According to the latest reports, massive demonstrations were ongoing in Baghdad, Nasiriyah, Diwaniyah, Karbala, and Najaf on Monday.Protesters are now urging the resignation of all top officials in the country, saying that the resignation of the government cannot address the fundamental issues as there are still people in office who are responsible for the current crisis.Iraqi parliament on Sunday approved Abdul Mahdi’s resignation and called on Iraqi president to task the largest parliamentary block for appointing a new prime minister.