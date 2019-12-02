ISIS terrorists launch attacks in Iraq, deathes, injures left

2019/12/02 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The ISIS terrorist militants carried out three separate attacks on the Iraqi army and Shia militias of IMIS overnight on Sunday, killing and injuring several armed forces.
According to local sources, the first attack targeting Iraqi army troops in Isllah village near Jalawla district of Diyala province, where fierce confrontations took place.
Elsewhere in Naftakhana and Imam Wais areas around Khanaqin, the ISIS jihadists carried out almost simultaneous attacks against Hashd al-Shaabi, killing at least four militiamen and injuring several others.
