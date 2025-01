2025-01-05 05:45:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Baher Alshamal Co. Ltd. has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the "Construction of 30 housing units in Sinjar (Hardan and Dahoula villages) [Ninewa]." Contract value is stated as $794,313. (Source: UNGM)

