Efforts to choose new PM failed so far: MP

2019/12/02 | 19:25
A

Parliament MP said on Monday that efforts to choose a new prime minister has

failed, and expected the delay of the approval of the new election law.The

MP said that the resignation of the government gave additional enthusiasm to

the demonstrators and pushed them to continue towards demanding the resignation

of the rest of the presidencies and move towards early elections.He

added that the parliament may resort to deliberately delaying the adoption of

the new election law to avoid early election soon.





