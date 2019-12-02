Efforts to choose new PM failed so far: MP

2019/12/02 | 19:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A
Parliament MP said on Monday that efforts to choose a new prime minister has
failed, and expected the delay of the approval of the new election law.The
MP said that the resignation of the government gave additional enthusiasm to
the demonstrators and pushed them to continue towards demanding the resignation
of the rest of the presidencies and move towards early elections.He
added that the parliament may resort to deliberately delaying the adoption of
the new election law to avoid early election soon.
A
Parliament MP said on Monday that efforts to choose a new prime minister has
failed, and expected the delay of the approval of the new election law.The
MP said that the resignation of the government gave additional enthusiasm to
the demonstrators and pushed them to continue towards demanding the resignation
of the rest of the presidencies and move towards early elections.He
added that the parliament may resort to deliberately delaying the adoption of
the new election law to avoid early election soon.