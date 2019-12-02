Home › Baghdad Post › Efforts to choose new PM failed so far: MP

Efforts to choose new PM failed so far: MP

2019/12/02 | 19:25



Parliament MP said on Monday that efforts to choose a new prime minister has



failed, and expected the delay of the approval of the new election law.The



MP said that the resignation of the government gave additional enthusiasm to



the demonstrators and pushed them to continue towards demanding the resignation



of the rest of the presidencies and move towards early elections.He



added that the parliament may resort to deliberately delaying the adoption of



the new election law to avoid early election soon.











