Iran’s Kermanshah targets $5 billion in annual trade with Iraq

2025-01-05 12:40:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The governor of Iran’s Kurdish province ofKermanshah, Manouchehr Habibi, outlined foreign trade as a cornerstone of theprovince’s development strategy.

Accordingto statistics from the General Customs Directorate, Kermanshah’s non-oilexports through its borders with Iraq reached $2.5 billion. However, thisfigure falls short of the province’s target, which is set at a minimum of $5billion annually.

GovernorHabibi, during a recent export development meeting, highlighted that theprovince’s official border crossings—Khosravi, ParvizKhan, Sumar, Shoshmi, and Sheikh Saleh—are key toachieving this goal. “To realize this vision, greater effort is needed, as thecurrent figures are far below our developmental aspirations,” he said.

Iraqis the primary destination for Kermanshah’s exports, accounting for a substantialportion of the province’s trade. Governor Habibi emphasized the objective ofsecuring a 50% share of Iraq’s total imports from the province.

Withover 371 kilometers of shared border and two official crossings, Kermanshah isstrategically positioned to be a hub for cross-border trade. Additionally, fiveregulated markets along the border play a critical role in facilitatingcommerce. In the Iranian calendar year ending March 19, 2024, the provinceexported 7.273 million tons of goods valued at $3.4 billion.

Habibistressed the need to formalize all border crossings and improve infrastructureto support increased trade volumes. “The current state of the borders andmarkets does not align with the province’s developmental goals,” he said,calling on relevant institutions to expedite infrastructure projects.

Hehighlighted ongoing discussions with Iran’s Roads Organization to upgradeborder facilities. “The provincial roads administration must focus on improvingconditions to ensure noticeable progress during future inspections,” he added.

Thegovernor also underlined the importance of engaging international transportcompanies to streamline trade operations, particularly at the Parviz Khanborder crossing.

Toaddress challenges and strengthen bilateral trade, Habibi announced plans for ahigh-level meeting with officials from Iraq’s Diyala province. Thesediscussions aim to resolve logistical issues and remove obstacles hinderingcross-border commerce. “Joint meetings will focus on eliminating barriers andcreating a conducive environment for trade expansion,” he said.

Thegovernor concluded by emphasizing the importance of coordination among agenciesto realize the province’s export ambitions.

Notably, Kermanshah’s exports to Iraqsurged by 130% in value during the first five months of the current fiscalyear, reaching $2.684 billion and 3.075 million tonnes in total, a 4% increasein weight compared to the same period last year. The Parviz Khan borderaccounted for the largest share, exporting goods worth $1.611 billion andweighing 1.3 million tonnes, underscoring its strategic importance in trade.

Otherkey contributors included the Sumar border ($447.1 million, 740,085 tonnes) andthe Khorramshahr customs station ($434.7 million, 670,615 tonnes). Sheikh Saleh($170.4 million) and Shoshmi ($20.1 million) also played smaller roles.

Iran'sfiscal year begins on March 21.