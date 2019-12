At least 208 killed since Iran's protests began: AI

2019/12/02 | 20:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-AmnestyInternational said on Monday that at least 208 people were killed in Iranduring the authorities' oppression to the protesters, since anti-regime demonstrationsstarted in Mid-November.TheAI said last week that 143 people were killed.Theorganization said that the actual number of fatalities likely exceed 208victims, adding that it could obtain these figures based on credibleinformation from its teams.