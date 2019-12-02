عربي | كوردى


At least 208 killed since Iran's protests began: AI
2019/12/02 | 20:00
Amnesty

International said on Monday that at least 208 people were killed in Iran

during the authorities' oppression to the protesters, since anti-regime demonstrations

started in Mid-November.The

AI said last week that 143 people were killed.The

organization said that the actual number of fatalities likely exceed 208

victims, adding that it could obtain these figures based on credible

information from its teams.





