At least 208 killed since Iran's protests began: AI

2019/12/02 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Amnesty
International said on Monday that at least 208 people were killed in Iran
during the authorities' oppression to the protesters, since anti-regime demonstrations
started in Mid-November.The
AI said last week that 143 people were killed.The
organization said that the actual number of fatalities likely exceed 208
victims, adding that it could obtain these figures based on credible
information from its teams.
Amnesty
International said on Monday that at least 208 people were killed in Iran
during the authorities' oppression to the protesters, since anti-regime demonstrations
started in Mid-November.The
AI said last week that 143 people were killed.The
organization said that the actual number of fatalities likely exceed 208
victims, adding that it could obtain these figures based on credible
information from its teams.