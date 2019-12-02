Home › Baghdad Post › At least 208 killed since Iran's protests began: AI

2019/12/02 | 20:00



Amnesty



International said on Monday that at least 208 people were killed in Iran



during the authorities' oppression to the protesters, since anti-regime demonstrations



started in Mid-November.The



AI said last week that 143 people were killed.The



organization said that the actual number of fatalities likely exceed 208



victims, adding that it could obtain these figures based on credible



information from its teams.











