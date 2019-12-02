Home › INA › Oil Ministry confirms the commitment of the Kurdistan region to deliver 250 thousand barrels

The Oil Ministry confirmed on Monday, Iraq's commitment to reduce production according to the decisions of the OPEC ministerial meeting. Iraq is committed to reducing oil production according to the decisions of the OPEC ministerial meeting and its allies, Oil Ministry spokesman Asim Jihad said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency . This reduction will restore balance to the oil market.







There is a surplus that the oil countries are working to absorb, and this is reflected in the balance and support prices in the world market.























