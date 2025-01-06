2025-01-06 05:50:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil celebrated the groundbreaking of the West Qurna 1 Field Operations Center (Phase 1) and inaugurated several service projects in Al-Sadiq District, Basra Province. The initiatives were carried out by the Basra Oil Company (BOC) in collaboration with PetroChina, the operator of the West Qurna 1 field. The new […]

The post Foundations Laid for West Qurna 1 Ops Centre first appeared on Iraq Business News.