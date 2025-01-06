Home
Politics
Security
Economy
Sports
Opinions
Miscellaneous
🔍
English
Arabic
Kurdish
Iraq News Now
Baghdad
Kurdistan
Basra
Anbar
Karbala
Saladin
Kirkuk
Diyala
Maysan
Wasit
Diwaniya
Dhi Qar
Ninawa
Najaf
Muthanna
Babil
Home
›
Associated Press
›
Videos
› Video | AP Top Stories January 6 A
Video | AP Top Stories January 6 A
Copy
2025-01-06 13:36:07 - From: Associated Press
Related Topics
Video | Israeli security forces at scene of deadly bus shooting in West Bank
Video | French farmers heading for Paris: convoy blocked in Essonne, south of Paris | AFP
Video | LIVE: Outside court where former French President Nicolas Sarkozy stands trial
Video | Millions affected as Storm Blair bears down on US Midwest
Video | Biden speaks about January 6th and peaceful transfer of power
Video | Ghana's outgoing Akufo-Addo leaves behind controversial legacy
Video | New Orleans attacker used Meta glasses: FBI
Video | LIVE: Scene of Palestinian shooting attack in West Bank