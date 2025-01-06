Syria announces end of Homs security sweep: state media

2025-01-06 21:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syrian state media said a five-day security operation in Homs city ended Monday, with a war monitor reporting hundreds of arrests in sweeps mostly targeting neighbourhoods of ousted president Bashar al-Assad's Alawite community.

"We announce the end of the combing campaign in the neighbourhoods of Homs city after achieving the campaign's objectives," the SANA news agency said, quoting the head of Homs's General Security agency without naming the official.