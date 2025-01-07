Iraq Approves New Foreign Remittance Service

2025-01-07 07:15:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Turkiye's Global Odeme Hizmetleri (Get Money Global) has been approved to provide foreign remittance services in Iraq within a credit agreement involving Western Union and MoneyGram. The announcement was made by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) and confirmed by Global Odeme Hizmetleri. (Sources: CBI, Global Odeme Hizmetleri)

