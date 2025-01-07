KDP, PUK hold government formation talks in Erbil

2025-01-07 13:00:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) held a key meeting on Tuesday at the PUK's political bureau in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The discussions centered on reports prepared by both parties outlining their respective visions for forming the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). This marks the third round of talks between the two major Kurdish parties, following initial negotiations in Al-Sulaymaniyah in late November after the October parliamentary elections, and a second meeting soon after.

During their previous meeting, the parties agreed to establish a joint committee tasked with drafting reports on the government's operational framework, future strategy, and specific demands from each side.

The recent parliamentary elections saw the KDP secure 39 seats, retaining its position as the leading party. The PUK followed with 23 seats, while the New Generation Movement (NGM) took third place with 15 seats. The Kurdistan Islamic Union claimed seven seats, the Change Movement (Gorran) four, the Justice Group three, the People’s Front two, and the Kurdistan Alliance one.