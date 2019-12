Iraq: Displacement movements from Syria - Daily update: 3 December 2019

2019/12/03 | 18:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: International Organization for MigrationCountry: Iraq, Syrian Arab RepublicCONTEXTDue to the latest crisis in Syria, DTM Iraq launched an emergency tracking tool on 14 October to monitor population fleeing the conflict and crossing into Iraq. The information presented here is collected by IOM at the relevant border points and covers all the displaced population.3 DECEMBER DAILY UPDATE45 individuals have crossed through the informal point nearby Sahela village on 3 December. This brings the total of individuals having crossed nearby Sahela and Alwaleed villages since 14 October to 17,504 individuals.All arrivals for today were transported to Bardarash Camp by bus.