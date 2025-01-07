Tourism declined in Duhok in 2024

2025-01-07 17:05:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The number oftourists visiting Duhok province from within the Kurdistan Region and the restof Iraq declined in 2024, The General Director of the Tourism Department,Khairi Ali, announced Tuesday.

Speaking at a pressconference, Ali said local employment in tourist areas had reached 100 percent,emphasizing promoting the Kurdish language in the sector.

"The 20 percent reductionin fees and other facilitations provided an incentive for developing andpromoting the tourism sector," Ali noted, adding that 76 new tourist siteswere opened in Duhok last year alone, including 12 hotels and motels.

“Duhok now boasts 900 touristattractions across the province despite a challenging year for visitornumbers.”

In 2023, about 2.5 milliontourists visited Duhok.