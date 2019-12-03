عربي | كوردى


Parliament Speaker holds a meeting to discuss Elections Law

2019/12/03 | 21:05
INA – BAGHDAD



Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Muhammed al-Halboosi held a meeting that included his deputies and the chairmen of political blocs and experts in addition to the UN General Secretary in Iraq and the electoral assistive team of the international organization.



This came as one of series of meetings to discuss the law of elections for the Iraqi Parliament.



 “We are keen to finish the law of elections that responds to the ambition of the Iraqis and can offer more space for participation and rebuild the trust of the voters.









