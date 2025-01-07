Dollar prices increased slightly in Baghdad and Erbil

2025-01-07 18:30:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday,the exchange rates ?f the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged slightlyhigher in Baghdad and Erbil at the market close.

According to a surveyby Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the closing ?f thecentral Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 151,000dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 150,900 dinars on morning.

The rates at currencyexchange stores in Baghdad were constant at 152,000 IQD per 100 USD for sellingand 150,000 IQD per 100 USD for buying.

Erbil's selling price increasedslightly to 150,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,700.