Kurdistan Region's PM meets Turkish Foreign Minister

2025-01-07 18:45:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday,Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, held a meeting with TurkishForeign Minister Hakan Fidan as part of his official visit to Turkiye.

According to a statement fromthe Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the discussion centered on“strengthening bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Turkiye, aswell as addressing the latest developments in Iraq and the broader region.”

Prime Minister Barzani arrivedin Ankara, earlier today for an official visit aimed at addressing a range ofimportant issues, including energy cooperation in oil and gas sectors, securityand counterterrorism efforts, economic ties to boost trade and investment, andthe situation in Syria.

During his visit, the PrimeMinister is expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan andother senior officials.