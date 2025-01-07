Home
Politics
Security
Economy
Sports
Opinions
Miscellaneous
🔍
English
Arabic
Kurdish
Iraq News Now
Baghdad
Kurdistan
Basra
Anbar
Karbala
Saladin
Kirkuk
Diyala
Maysan
Wasit
Diwaniya
Dhi Qar
Ninawa
Najaf
Muthanna
Babil
Home
›
TRT World
›
Videos
› Video | Comp 5
Video | Comp 5
Copy
2025-01-07 19:09:08 - From: TRT World
Related Topics
Video | Small Uruguayan town seeks place on international art map | AFP
Video | Kosovo partners with Türkiye to open first ammunition factory
Video | LIVE: Trump speaks in Mar-a-Lago
Video | Will Austria's Freedom Party form a coalition and create stable government? | Insi...
Video | Hamas ‘desperate to end the war’
Video | LIVE: Barcelona coach Hansi Flick speaks to the media
Video | WATCH LIVE: President-Elect Trump Holds Press Briefing At Mar-A-Lago
Video | France marks 10 years since Charlie Hebdo attacks | REUTERS