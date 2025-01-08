Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and rise in Erbil

2025-01-08 12:50:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ OnWednesday, the exchange rates ?f the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar droppedin Baghdad while edging higher in Erbil markets.

According to asurvey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the opening ?fthe central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,850dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 150,900 dinars on Tuesday.

The selling andbuying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 152,000 IQD and150,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's sellingprice reached 151,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,800.