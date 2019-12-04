Home › kurdistan 24 › Protesters in Iraq reportedly torch Iranian consulate for third time

Protesters in Iraq reportedly torch Iranian consulate for third time

2019/12/04 | 09:55



Demonstrators had previously set fire to the Iranian consulate on Nov. 28 and once more on Dec. 1.



Al-Arabiya quoted local sources who said the building was set ablaze for a third time on Tuesday as anti-government protests continue in Iraq.



The protests reflect widespread dissatisfaction with the economy, a call for more jobs, the dismal state of public services, and widespread government corruption.



Since they began in early October, demonstrations have resulted in the deaths of over 400, while some 16,000 have been injured, according to Iraq’s High Commission for Human Rights.



The United Nations, as well as Amnesty International, have called for an end to the bloodshed and urged security forces to show restraint against protestors.



Demonstrators in Iraq are calling for radical change in Iraq’s political system, which they say fails to address their needs, but, rather, serves the interests of a small governing elite.



