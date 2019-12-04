Home › Baghdad Post › Iraqi demonstrators set fire to Iranian consulate for third time

Iraqi demonstrators set fire to Iranian consulate for third time

2019/12/04 | 12:50



Anti-government protesters in Iraq set fire to the Iranian consulate in the restive city of Najaf for the third time, The Baghdad Post reported, citing police in the city.











Protesters initially burned down the Iranian consulate last Wednesday. Authorities declared a curfew in Najaf after the incident.



Protesters took to the streets on October 1 to decry rampant government corruption, poor services and rising Iranian influence in Iraqi state affairs. At least 350 people have died since the unrest started. More to follow,











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Anti-government protesters in Iraq set fire to the Iranian consulate in the restive city of Najaf for the third time, The Baghdad Post reported, citing police in the city.Protesters initially burned down the Iranian consulate last Wednesday. Authorities declared a curfew in Najaf after the incident.Protesters took to the streets on October 1 to decry rampant government corruption, poor services and rising Iranian influence in Iraqi state affairs. At least 350 people have died since the unrest started. More to follow,