Kim Jong-un rides a white horse to deliver a padded message

2019/12/04 | 15:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
North Korea's Kim Jong-un was filmed on Wednesday riding a white horse on the country's historic battlefields, and a regional expert described the picture as an attempt by the leader to send a clear message: the chance for diplomacy is coming to an end. John Delori said a researcher in East Asia at the University of Yonsei, Kim's trip is a message of linkage, next year will be a great year for us.
