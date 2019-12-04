Home › Baghdad Post › Iraqi Parliament Speaker Asks Salih to appoint New PM in 15 Days

2019/12/04 | 18:05



Iraq’s Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi on Wednesday officially requested the country’s President Barham Salih to nominate a new prime minister within 15 days.The request comes after Adil Abdul Mahdi resigned from premiership over the weekend amid ongoing protests which have left nearly 400 people killed so far.“Based on Article 76 of the Constitution, I call [on the president] to appoint a candidate for the prime minister’s post within 15 days," al-Halbousi said, as quoted by Al-Arabiya.According to media reports, Salih has already started talks with political blocs in hopes of gathering them in a consensus over one candidate.There were other unconfirmed reports claiming that major political factions at the parliament were pushing for the appointment of former oil minister, Ibrahim Mohammad Bahr al-Ulloum.











