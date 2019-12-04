عربي | كوردى


Nine policemen wounded in hand grenade attack, central Baghdad

2019/12/04 | 18:05
Nine policemen were injured as an attack with a hand grenade took place on Wednesday on al-Rasheed street at the barrier of the Central Bank in Baghdad.

In a statement, Baghdad Operations Command said unknown people hurled a hand grenade targeting security troops at the barrier of the Central Bank building on al-Rasheed Street, which left nine policemen injured.

Four of the wounded are in critical condition. They were transferred to hospital for treatment.





