Nine policemen wounded in hand grenade attack, central Baghdad

2019/12/04 | 18:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Nine policemen were injured as an attack with a hand grenade took place on Wednesday on al-Rasheed street at the barrier of the Central Bank in Baghdad.
In a statement, Baghdad Operations Command said unknown people hurled a hand grenade targeting security troops at the barrier of the Central Bank building on al-Rasheed Street, which left nine policemen injured.
Four of the wounded are in critical condition. They were transferred to hospital for treatment.
