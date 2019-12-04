Home › Baghdad Post › Lebanese President calls for meeting to name new PM

Lebanese President calls for meeting to name new PM

2019/12/04 | 18:40



Lebanese President Michel Aoun called for formal consultations on Monday with lawmakers to designate a new prime minister, a statement from the presidency said on Wednesday.Aoun is required to designate the candidate with the greatest support among Lebanon's 128 lawmakers. The prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim according to Lebanon's sectarian system of government.Saad al-Hariri, the outgoing prime minister, quit on Oct. 29 in response to protests against the ruling elite.











