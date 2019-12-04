Iraqi Kurdistan bans incantation, sorcery and jinn removal

2019/12/04 | 19:00
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The Ministry of Interior has instituted a ban on magic, incantation, sorcery, and removing jinn from people’s bodies in Iraqi Kurdistan Region, according to an official directive.
In a communiqué dated December 1, 2019 the ministry said it was taking the action because the practices have a “bad impact” on residents and called on the General-Directorate of Police to cooperate with the ministry to enforce the ban.
The move appears to have been prompted by a separate communiqué dated October 14 from the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs, which condemned the practices and called on the interior ministry to launch joint operations to eradicate them.
“The phenomenon of magic, incantation, sorcery, and removing jinn from the body has increased in the Kurdistan Region in a dangerous way,” the October communiqué read.
“According to our investigation into this matter, it has a bad impact and causes a lot of damage to society.”
Many people in Iraqi Kurdistan seek out sorcerers, who perform incantations and magic to help them find good luck, or so-called mullahs, who specialize in removing jinn or supernatural creatures that enter a person’s body and control their actions.
