British PM says protests in Iran indicates 'popular dissatisfaction'

2019/12/04 | 19:50



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said protests in Iran indicated that people are really dissatisfied with the ruling regime, Reuters reported.







This comes as many other Western and Arab countries have denounced Iran's use of violence against protesters.







US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran was killing thousands of people for protesting and urged the world to take more notice.











