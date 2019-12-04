Home › Relief Web › Iraq: Urgent medical reinforcements arrives in the city of Nasiriyah.

2019/12/04 | 21:55



Country: Iraq



The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has sent urgent medical assistance to the city of Nasiriyah in the center of Thiqar governorate.







The IRCS has said in a statement” The teams of the IRCS in Thiqar governorate and in coordination with the International Committee of Red Cross have sent urgent medical assistance to Habobi general hospital and Al-Hussian educational hospital in the city center in order to fill the acute lack of hospitals from medical and therapeutical items after overcrowded with a large number of wounded protestors and security forces, in addition to the IRCS`s paramedics have assisted the medical crew while doing their humanitarian work”.



