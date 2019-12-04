Home › kurdistan 24 › PM Barzani discusses security, stability with US Ambassador to Iraq

PM Barzani discusses security, stability with US Ambassador to Iraq

2019/12/04 | 22:10



In the meeting, which took place in Erbil with US Consul-General in Erbil Steven Fagin present, both sides spoke extensively about potential threats to security in Iraq and the region.



“The Kurdistan Region is taking a positive role in keeping the stability of Iraq,” Prime Minister Barzani said, emphasizing the necessity of "solidity" in Iraq, according to a KRG statement.



Ambassador Tueller voiced his support of recent developments between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi federal government toward solving outstanding issues between the two, notably the budget law of 2020.



On Tuesday, after a meeting with a KRG delegation leading negotiations with Baghdad, Barzani praised talks now enabling the Kurdistan Region to be involved in the earliest stages of the drafting of the national budget for the first time.



Before arriving in Iraq, Tueller served as the US ambassador to Kuwait and, most recently, as ambassador to Yemen, where he was involved in negotiations between the Iranian-backed Houthi forces and the internationally recognized Yemeni government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition.



