Iraq’s oil exports to the US exceed $5 billion in 2024

2025-01-09 13:50:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s oil exports to theUnited States surpassed $5 billion during the first 11 months of 2024, makingit the second-largest Arab oil supplier to the US market, according to USEnergy Information Administration (EIA) data.

EIA reported, “Iraq exported 64.11 millionbarrels of crude oil to the US between January and November of 2024, generatinga total revenue of $5.18 billion.”

Saudi Arabia retained its status as the topArab exporter to the United States, shipping 92.53 million barrels of crude oilduring the same period, valued at $7.73 billion. Libya followed Iraq in thirdplace, while the UAE and Kuwait ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

The report highlighted that Arab oilexports from these five countries combined amounted to 174 million barrels,with a cumulative financial value of $14.5 billion.