Abd al-Mahdi officially designates his gov’t as caretaker

2019/12/04 | 22:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi on Wednesday said that the
current government has turned into a caretaker one, noting that no government
program can be completely implemented within one year.Abd al-Mahdi affirmed that he would be supportive to the new
prime minister after being chosen, adding that protests have given the
government a momentum to implement reform.The continuous peaceful transfer of power is very important,
Abd al-Mahdi said, noting that the government will continue to take urgent decisions
required to continue the work of state institutions.
