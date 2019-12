Abd al-Mahdi officially designates his gov’t as caretaker

2019/12/04 | 22:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi on Wednesday said that thecurrent government has turned into a caretaker one, noting that no governmentprogram can be completely implemented within one year.Abd al-Mahdi affirmed that he would be supportive to the newprime minister after being chosen, adding that protests have given thegovernment a momentum to implement reform.The continuous peaceful transfer of power is very important,Abd al-Mahdi said, noting that the government will continue to take urgent decisionsrequired to continue the work of state institutions.