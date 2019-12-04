عربي | كوردى


Abd al-Mahdi officially designates his gov’t as caretaker

Abd al-Mahdi officially designates his gov’t as caretaker
2019/12/04 | 22:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi on Wednesday said that the

current government has turned into a caretaker one, noting that no government

program can be completely implemented within one year.Abd al-Mahdi affirmed that he would be supportive to the new

prime minister after being chosen, adding that protests have given the

government a momentum to implement reform.The continuous peaceful transfer of power is very important,

Abd al-Mahdi said, noting that the government will continue to take urgent decisions

required to continue the work of state institutions.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW