Salih, Hennis-Plasschaert talk international support: presidency

2019/12/04 | 23:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- President Barham Salih received on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the presidency said in a statement.
During the meeting, they discussed international support which would promote security, stability and reforms in the country. The ways of upgrading bilateral relations so as to serve the common interests have been also discussed.
European Union Ambassador Martin Huth and Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maksim Maksimov also attended the meeting.
The parties have also discussed recent political developments at the regional and international levels.
During the meeting, they discussed international support which would promote security, stability and reforms in the country. The ways of upgrading bilateral relations so as to serve the common interests have been also discussed.
European Union Ambassador Martin Huth and Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maksim Maksimov also attended the meeting.
The parties have also discussed recent political developments at the regional and international levels.