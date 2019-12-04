Iraq's presidency denies Salih refused to ratify pensions law

2019/12/04 | 23:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq's presidency's media office has denied what has been published through media and on social networking sites about the refusal of President Barham Salih to ratify the unified Pensions Law as well as sending it to the parliament, the presidency said in a statement.
"While we categorically affirm that the above mentioned information is false news, we call upon all media to provide accuracy in the dissemination of news and information at this sensitive and critical time which goes through Iraq," the office added.
