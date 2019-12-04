Pentagon officials warn of possible Iranian attack on US interests

2019/12/04 | 23:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
John Rood, the Pentagon’s No. 3 official, said that the US has
concerns about Iran’s behaviors. Other Pentagon officials said that an Iranian would
possibly take place.The possible attacks will be launched against forces and
interests of the United States in the Middle East, two US officials said.Officials told CNN that the these warnings are based on
credible intelligence information gathered by a military-linked agency during
the past week.The two officials said that the past few days have witnessed
moves by Iranian forces and weapons.
