Pentagon officials warn of possible Iranian attack on US interests

2019/12/04 | 23:55
John Rood, the Pentagon’s No. 3 official, said that the US has

concerns about Iran’s behaviors. Other Pentagon officials said that an Iranian would

possibly take place.The possible attacks will be launched against forces and

interests of the United States in the Middle East, two US officials said.Officials told CNN that the these warnings are based on

credible intelligence information gathered by a military-linked agency during

the past week.The two officials said that the past few days have witnessed

moves by Iranian forces and weapons.
