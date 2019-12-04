Home › Baghdad Post › Pentagon officials warn of possible Iranian attack on US interests

Pentagon officials warn of possible Iranian attack on US interests

2019/12/04 | 23:55



John Rood, the Pentagon’s No. 3 official, said that the US has



concerns about Iran’s behaviors. Other Pentagon officials said that an Iranian would



possibly take place.The possible attacks will be launched against forces and



interests of the United States in the Middle East, two US officials said.Officials told CNN that the these warnings are based on



credible intelligence information gathered by a military-linked agency during



the past week.The two officials said that the past few days have witnessed



