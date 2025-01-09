From barracks to presidency: will Lebanon’s new president steer the country away from the war?

2025-01-09 21:35:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ With a parliamentary vote, and with clearly foreign influence, the Lebaneseparliament elected General Joseph Aoun as the 14th President of the LebaneseRepublic, carrying him from military command to the presidential palace inBaabda.

GeneralJoseph Aoun, who has led the Lebanese army since 2017, was elected in thesecond round of voting by the parliament, securing 99 votes out of 128.

This is notthe first time a military leader has assumed the presidency in Lebanon, nor isit unprecedented for a Maronite Christian to hold the country's highest office.As such, the election session, attended by a large number of foreign and Arabambassadors and diplomats, underscores the significance that these countriesplace on ending the two-year presidential vacuum.

It seems thenew Lebanese president will consider the concerns and interests of thecountries that have worked for months to settle a solution to Lebanon'spersistent political crisis. This crisis, which left the presidency vacantafter former President Michel Aoun's term ended, has significantly impactedLebanon's governance.

For theLebanese, it is not unusual for a military commander to ascend to thepresidency. Before Joseph Aoun, four army commanders have served as president:Fouad Chehab, Emile Lahoud, Michel Sleiman, and Michel Aoun. The new president,who is fluent in both English and French, joined the military in the early1980s, advancing through the ranks over the years. Today, he faces anextraordinary test, a sentiment shared by many both within Lebanon and abroad.

His firstpublic appearance as president, delivering his inaugural speech while dressedin civilian attire rather than his military uniform, represents this initialchallenge.

Born in thetown of Sin el-Fil in the Metn district, General Joseph Aoun hails from thesouthern village of Al-Aishiya. He holds degrees in political science andmilitary sciences, in addition to numerous military honors, including the WarMedal three times, the Wounded Medal twice, the National Unity Medal, the SouthDawn Medal, the Lebanese Merit Medal in various grades, and the National CedarOrder of the Knight’s rank, as well as the Anti-Terrorism Medal.

In his firstpresidential address, General Aoun described his presidency as a "newchapter in Lebanon’s history," outlining the policies he plans to pursue.His speech conveyed messages both to the domestic audience and theinternational community, aiming to reassure all parties and set the directionfor the priorities of the presidency.

General Aounacknowledged that the authority to implement many of these policies liesprimarily with the government, reflecting the political balances withinLebanon's parliament.

One of thekey messages from Aoun was a firm affirmation of the state's right tomonopolize the use of force. He emphasized the army’s responsibility insecuring Lebanon’s borders, particularly the southern and eastern borders, andthe importance of completing the border demarcation process, referringspecifically to the borders with Syria and Israel.

He also calledfor discussions on a comprehensive defense policy that would enable the stateto remove Israeli occupation and counter Israeli aggression, while reinforcingLebanon’s relations with Arab countries.

Additionally,he reiterated Lebanon's commitment to the right of Palestinian refugees toreturn and stated that "we have a historic opportunity to build seriousdialogue with the Syrian state to address pending issues between our twocountries, especially in terms of respecting sovereignty and stability."

In hisdomestic messages, which appeared to signal a willingness to engage withHezbollah and the Shiite community, Aoun pledged to "rebuild what wasdestroyed by the Israeli enemy in the south, the southern suburbs, the Bekaa,and across Lebanon."

He alsoemphasized that Lebanon’s martyrs are "the spirit of ourdetermination," and that the country’s prisoners are "a trust uponus." He encapsulated this sentiment with a poignant statement: "Ifone of us is broken, we are all broken," addressing the politicalnarrative that some have suggested that the Shiite community no longer holdsdecisive power in Lebanon's political and security decisions.

PresidentJoseph Aoun also highlighted the need to protect depositors' funds,acknowledging the country's governance crisis and the need for changes inpolitical and economic practices. He stressed that no criminal or corruptindividual should be immune from justice, and that Lebanon would combat mafias,drug trafficking, and money laundering.

He alsocommitted to upholding a free economy, while also working to strengthen socialsafety nets and ensure respect for media freedom and expression withinconstitutional boundaries.

Constitutionally,President Aoun is expected to call for parliamentary consultations to appoint anew prime minister to succeed Najib Mikati, paving the way for the newpresidential term to begin.

General Aounnow faces the challenge of governing as a political leader rather than amilitary commander in a country marked by deep political complexities,sectarian divisions, and power struggles between political factions.

Thischallenge will test his ability to navigate Lebanon’s delicate politicallandscape, shaped by 34 years of post-civil war sectarianism and ongoingtensions.