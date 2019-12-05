عربي | كوردى


Air temperatures in Greenland increased suddenly ten to thirty degrees 25 times during the last 115,000 years

Air temperatures in Greenland increased suddenly ten to thirty degrees 25 times during the last 115,000 years
2019/12/05 | 08:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Air temperatures in Greenland increased suddenly ten to thirty degrees 25 times during the last 115,000 years - World News Report - EIN News



































































































Trusted News Since 1995



A service for global professionals

·

Thursday, December 5, 2019



·

504,014,614

Articles





·

3+ Million Readers













News Monitoring and Press Release Distribution Tools







News Topics







Newsletters











Press Releases







Events & Conferences











RSS Feeds







Other Services











Questions?

























































All Text here: Iraq News ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW