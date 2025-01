2025-01-10 01:00:04 - From: France 24

Less than a week after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, FRANCE 24’s Wassim Nasr travelled to Syria to interview rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, better known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani. Crossing from Aleppo in the north to Damascus in the south, Nasr passed through towns and cities in the newly liberated country, documenting its people and landscapes along the way.