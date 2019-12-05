Home › INA › Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the speech of the representative of Iraq in the Security Council

Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the speech of the representative of Iraq in the Security Council

2019/12/05 | 10:15



Baghdad - INA







The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied some of the media's partial remarks by the Permanent Representative of Iraq to the United Nations alleging criticism of the peaceful demonstrations taking place in Baghdad and a number of Iraqi provinces.







The ministry said in a statement received that the speech delivered by the Permanent Representative of Iraq is an official statement of the Republic of Iraq in the Security Council, a statement prepared in accordance with the contexts followed in the preparation of official statements through the competent department and the approval of the Minister.







The statement pointed out that the speech delivered by the Secretary began to welcome the lives of the victims of the demonstrators and the security services and pray for the recovery of the injured .The speech reviewed the right to demonstrate constitutionally guaranteed, and praised the maturity enjoyed by the demonstrators in expressing their true demands, and the measures taken by the government to protect them, And the formation of committees to investigate their attacks.







He continued, What the sites circulated is what had been removed from its proper substantive context in order to create a state of discontent and resentment in the community, in addition to that the word included the praise of demonstrations as a practical manifestation of the social movement reflects the state of maturity, and the democratic integration of the Iraqi people in expression About the legitimate demands, which the government was only to respond to the demands as far as the executive side, and send what needs to be legislation to the House of Representatives, which in turn formulate appropriate legislation to achieve them.























