Serbia: UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - November 2019
2019/12/05 | 17:10
Total (observed) arrivals – November: 3,871

Total (observed) arrivals – October: 4,123



Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - November: 431

Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - October: 463



Total occupancy of government centres – end November: 4,398

Total occupancy of government centres - end October: 3,261



Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end November: 5,362

Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end October: 4,185

