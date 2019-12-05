Serbia: UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - November 2019

2019/12/05 | 17:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Iraq, Romania, Serbia, Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of North Macedonia, World
Total (observed) arrivals – November: 3,871
Total (observed) arrivals – October: 4,123
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - November: 431
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - October: 463
Total occupancy of government centres – end November: 4,398
Total occupancy of government centres - end October: 3,261
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end November: 5,362
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end October: 4,185
