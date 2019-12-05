عربي | كوردى


Iraq: Displacement movements from Syria - Weekly update #6: 28 November 2019 - 4 December

Iraq: Displacement movements from Syria - Weekly update #6: 28 November 2019 - 4 December
2019/12/05 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: International Organization for Migration

Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic



Context



Due to the latest crisis in Syria, DTM Iraq launched an emergency tracking tool on 14 October to monitor population fleeing the conflict and crossing into Iraq. The information presented here is collected by IOM at the relevant border points and covers all the recorded individuals having crossed the border from Syria.



Highlights





23% of individuals under the age of 18 are unaccompanied.

40% of individuals 18 and over are travelling with three or more children.

34% of individuals 18 and over are travelling alone, and of these, 86% are males.

92% of weekly arrivals have relatives in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

52% of individuals have arrived from the governorate of Al-Hasakeh, mainly from Ras Al Ain and Quamishli (17% each) districts.



All Text here: Relief Web ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW