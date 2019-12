US: Iran’s protests death toll may surpass 1,000 amid crackdown

2019/12/05 | 23:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Brian Hook, the US pointman on Iran accused the Iranianregime of killing over 1,000 people since protests began in November, sayingthat it was the “worstpolitical crisis the regime has faced and its 40 years."“As the truth is trickling out of Iran, it appears the regimecould have murdered over a thousand Iranian citizens since the protests began,” hesaid in a speech.He added that the regime’s forces also arrested over 7,000people and wounded thousands others.