عربي | كوردى


US: Iran’s protests death toll may surpass 1,000 amid crackdown

US: Iran’s protests death toll may surpass 1,000 amid crackdown
2019/12/05 | 23:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Brian Hook, the US pointman on Iran accused the Iranian

regime of killing over 1,000 people since protests began in November, saying

that it was the “worst

political crisis the regime has faced and its 40 years."“As the truth is trickling out of Iran, it appears the regime

could have murdered over a thousand Iranian citizens since the protests began,” he

said in a speech.He added that the regime’s forces also arrested over 7,000

people and wounded thousands others.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW