US: Iran’s protests death toll may surpass 1,000 amid crackdown

2019/12/05 | 23:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Brian Hook, the US pointman on Iran accused the Iranian
regime of killing over 1,000 people since protests began in November, saying
that it was the “worst
political crisis the regime has faced and its 40 years."“As the truth is trickling out of Iran, it appears the regime
could have murdered over a thousand Iranian citizens since the protests began,” he
said in a speech.He added that the regime’s forces also arrested over 7,000
people and wounded thousands others.
Brian Hook, the US pointman on Iran accused the Iranian
regime of killing over 1,000 people since protests began in November, saying
that it was the “worst
political crisis the regime has faced and its 40 years."“As the truth is trickling out of Iran, it appears the regime
could have murdered over a thousand Iranian citizens since the protests began,” he
said in a speech.He added that the regime’s forces also arrested over 7,000
people and wounded thousands others.