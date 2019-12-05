Salih, US envoy for Syria talk international support

2019/12/05 | 23:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
President Barham Salih held a meeting on Thursday at the
al-Salam Palace in Baghdad with the US Special Envoy for Syria James Jeffery, where
they discussed international community’s support to Iraq.US Ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller also attended the
meeting.The discussions at the meeting were focused on the support
that could be taken by the international community for strengthening security,
stability and enhancing the needed reforms in Iraq.The importance of developing bilateral relations, broadening
the scope of cooperation and expanding of commercial exchange to serve the
mutual interests of both nations, have also been highlighted. All meeting participants discussed the recent developments in
Syria, events in the region, furthermore the need to establish international
peace and security.
