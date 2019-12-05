عربي | كوردى


Salih, US envoy for Syria talk international support

2019/12/05 | 23:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

President Barham Salih held a meeting on Thursday at the

al-Salam Palace in Baghdad with the US Special Envoy for Syria James Jeffery, where

they discussed international community’s support to Iraq.US Ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller also attended the

meeting.The discussions at the meeting were focused on the support

that could be taken by the international community for strengthening security,

stability and enhancing the needed reforms in Iraq.The importance of developing bilateral relations, broadening

the scope of cooperation and expanding of commercial exchange to serve the

mutual interests of both nations, have also been highlighted. All meeting participants discussed the recent developments in

Syria, events in the region, furthermore the need to establish international

peace and security.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


