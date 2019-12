Salih, US envoy for Syria talk international support

2019/12/05 | 23:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-President Barham Salih held a meeting on Thursday at theal-Salam Palace in Baghdad with the US Special Envoy for Syria James Jeffery, wherethey discussed international community’s support to Iraq.US Ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller also attended themeeting.The discussions at the meeting were focused on the supportthat could be taken by the international community for strengthening security,stability and enhancing the needed reforms in Iraq.The importance of developing bilateral relations, broadeningthe scope of cooperation and expanding of commercial exchange to serve themutual interests of both nations, have also been highlighted. All meeting participants discussed the recent developments inSyria, events in the region, furthermore the need to establish internationalpeace and security.