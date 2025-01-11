Russia eyes Libya to replace Syria as Africa launchpad

2025-01-11 07:00:02 - From: Al monitor

The fall of Russian ally Bashar al-Assad in Syria has disrupted the Kremlin's strategy not only for the Mediterranean but also for Africa, pushing it to focus on Libya as a potential foothold, experts say.

Russia runs a military port and an air base on the Syrian coast, designed to facilitate its operations in the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and sub-Saharan Africa, especially the Sahel, Sudan, and the Central African Republic.

However, this model is in jeopardy with the abrupt departure of the Syrian ruler.