Iraq: Photo story: Caring for Kurdish refugees in Iraq

2019/12/06 | 02:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: Médecins Sans Frontières
Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic
More than 17,000 people have crossed into Iraq from northeastern Syria following the US troop withdrawal in October and subsequent Turkish military operations in the region.
By November 6, more than 13,000 Kurdish refugees had settled into tents on concrete slabs in Bardarash camp, originally built in 2013 to accommodate Iraqis fleeing fighting in Mosul.
