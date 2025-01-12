2025-01-12 05:25:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. On Friday, TotalEnergies (45%, operator) and its partners Basra Oil Company (BOC) (30%) and QatarEnergy (25%) launched today the construction works of ArtawiGas25, a first processing facility for the associated gas from the Ratawi [Artawi] field, in the Basra region. This facility, which is part of the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP), […]

The post Iraq Lays Foundation for Ratawi Gas Project first appeared on Iraq Business News.