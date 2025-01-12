EIA: Iraqi oil exports to US dip over the week

2025-01-12 10:20:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced, on Sunday, that Iraqi oil exports to the US had dropped during the past week.

"In a span of a week, the US imports of crude oil from 10 major countries amounted to 6.016 million bpd, up by 251,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 5.765 million bpd."

EIA continued, "Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 180,000 bpd last week, a decrease of 32,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 212,000 bpd, surpassing Saudi Arabia’s 69,000 bpd."

"Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 4.422 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Mexico with 392,000 bpd, Venezuela with 253,000 bpd, and Brazil with 233,000 bpd. Nigeria, Ecuador, Colombia, and Libya closely trailed with 192,000 bpd, 147,000 bpd, 72,000 bpd, and 56,000 bpd respectively."