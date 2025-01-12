“Fruitful results”: China-Iraq trade soars to $50B in 2024, reflecting 10% growth

2025-01-12 13:05:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the ChineseAmbassador to Iraq, Tsui Wei, announced that trade between China and Iraqreached tens of billions of dollars in 2024, marking a 10% growth.

Speaking at a press conference inBaghdad, Wei stated that “scientific cooperation between Iraq and my countryhas yielded fruitful results, with trade exchange in 2024 reaching 50 billionUS dollars."

"We believe this figure hasprogressed smoothly."

Wei emphasized that China-Iraqcooperation extends across multiple sectors, including energy, electricity,transportation, school projects, and more. "This cooperation willcontribute to reconstruction, the economy, and industrial development for theIraqi people. We are also exploring digital, communications, and other areas,and are eager to deepen our partnership," he clarified.

Regarding the use of the Chineseyuan, the ambassador explained that trade between Iraq and China is not linkedto other countries, confirming, "We are developing relations with Iraq,and Iraq is strengthening ties with foreign countries… Using the yuan addressesthe needs of both countries and helps reduce export and import costs.”

"It is better to use localcurrencies instead of foreign ones, and the use of the yuan between the twocountries is still in its early stages," he added.

The Chinese ambassador alsohighlighted China's "great efforts" in recent years to facilitatevisa access for Iraqi citizens, stating, "Last year, we reduced fees,simplified document issuance, and opened a consulate in Erbil (the capital ofthe Kurdistan Region) to ease visa processing.”

"The consulate in Basra willsoon offer visa services."