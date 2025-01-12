Home
Politics
Security
Economy
Sports
Opinions
Miscellaneous
🔍
English
Arabic
Kurdish
Iraq News Now
Baghdad
Kurdistan
Basra
Anbar
Karbala
Saladin
Kirkuk
Diyala
Maysan
Wasit
Diwaniya
Dhi Qar
Ninawa
Najaf
Muthanna
Babil
Home
›
TRT World
›
Videos
› Video | NASA report: 2024 was hottest year on record
Video | NASA report: 2024 was hottest year on record
Copy
2025-01-12 15:54:07 - From: TRT World
Related Topics
Video | Croatians vote for new president with incumbent overwhelming favourite to win
Video | Sudanese army retakes strategic city of Wad Madani from RSF
Video | LA fires death toll rises as officials warn against looting and price hikes | BBC ...
Video | Crowd crush at free lunch event at Damascus mosque kills four people | AJ#shorts
Video | Polls open as Croatia holds runoff in presidential election
Video | Mexican and US authorities inspect illegal tunnel found at border
Video | LIVE: California Fires: Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth fires burn, MAJOR evacuation ord...
Video | At least eight killed in Israeli attack on school-turned-shelter in Jabalia