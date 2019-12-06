IED Blast Hits Police in Kirkuk

2019/12/06 | 20:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
An improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off on a street in Kirkuk on Friday, killing at least one police officer.The explosive device was reportedly placed under the fuel tank of an electricity generator, and it went off while a police vehicle was passing by.Preliminary reports said also a Kurdish policeman was injured.No groups or organizations have yet claimed responsibility for the attack.Islamic State (IS) remains the main suspect as the group has recently increased the terrorist attacks across the disputed Kurdish areas.
